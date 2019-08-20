Aimal Wali accuses govt of Kashmir sell-out

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) provincial President Aimal Wali Khan on Monday accused the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government of making a compromise over Kashmir during the recent visit of Imran Khan to the US.

Speaking at a press conference at the Bacha Khan Markaz, he asked the government to make public the terms of the ‘agreement’ over Kashmir. He said the nation needed answers and it was the government’s responsibility to provide details of the ‘agreement’ which authorized India to end the special status of Jammu & Kashmir. The ANP leader said his forefathers had offered their good offices to the government of Pakistan for resolving the Kashmir dispute with India but was offer was rejected.

He pointed out huge resources were spent on the Kashmir issue since independence. “We did not provide basic facilities to our children and allocated these resources for liberating Kashmir,” he argued.