Two youths die in Sargodha

SARGODHA: Two youths died in separate incidents in Jhal Chakian and Satellite Town police limits on Monday. Muhammad Ayub, of Hyderabad Town, exchanged harsh words with his business partner Sarfarz. In a fit of rage, Sarfraz injured Ayub. He was shifted to DHQ Hospital where he died. Mureed Hussain, 22, of Jinnah Colony was electrocuted when he was pulling up shutter of his shop.