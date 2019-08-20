15 flood relief camps established in three tehsils of Bahawalnagar

BAHAWALPUR: Bahawalnagar Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Shoaib Khan Jadoon Monday said the district had established 15 flood relief camps in three tehsils of the district.

Talking to reporters, the DC said the camps had been set up to provide relief to people during possible flood in River Sutlej. He said all-out efforts were underway to cope with the flood. He said five flood relief camps were established in tehsil Minchinabad, six in Bahawalnagar tehsil riverine belt areas and four in tehsil Chishtian. The DC said flood alert had been issued to all departments concerned and the locals living in the river bed areas had been directed to leave the area as flood water was heading towards district Bahawalnagar from Head Ganda Singhwala.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed also visited riverside area near Hasilpur where Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Tayab briefed him on the flood situation.