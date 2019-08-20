Pemra seizes cable networks for airing Indian content

KARACHI: Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) teams on Monday carried out raids against distribution of Indian content and seized a number of cable networks. The teams were led by AGM Syed Asim Siraj, DGMs Syed Habibur Rehman and Mohsin Ali Umrani. Satellite receivers, transmitters, nodes, CPUs and Wifi devices and dongles were also seized.