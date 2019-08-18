close
Sun Aug 18, 2019
August 18, 2019

Tree planting campaign

Lahore

August 18, 2019

LAHORE: Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Saturday inaugurated a tree plantation campaign under Prime Minister''s tree plantation programme.

MPA Sadia Sohail Rana, Engineer Aamir Riaz Qureshi, Director General LDA Mohammad Usman Moazzam and Chief Metropolitan Planner Syed Nadeem Akhtar Zaidi also planted saplings. The LDA had assigned a task to private housing societies to plant 2,000 to 20,000 saplings so that the target of planting nine million saplings could be achieved during an ongoing tree plantation campaign. They have further been advised that the height of the plants should not be less than six feet.

Special teams have been formed to ensure the plantation. The LDA had directed the owners/ sponsors and developers of all approved private housing schemes to develop all parks and greenbelts of their schemes as soon as possible, according to the approved scheme plan. In the private residential schemes, strict legal action would be taken against those trying to sell residential or commercial plots at the designated place for parks.

