Cable factory gutted

LAHORE : A fire erupted at a cable manufacturing factory near Bao Sammi Wali Ghati in the Sherakot police limits on Saturday and it reduced different goods to ashes.

Rescue 1122 controlled the fire after hectic efforts of over two hours. No loss of life or injury to anyone was reported in the incident. The reason behind the fire eruption could not be known. Rescue 1122 firefighters controlled the fire using safety gadgets as the factory had filled with thick smoke due to burning of plastic material.

Meanwhile, a fire broke in a godown of iron scrap at Misri Shah. Woods were also placed there which were burnt. Rescue 1122 fire service reached the scene and controlled the fire.

Meanwhile, furniture and other valuables were destroyed in a fire erupted in a office on the third floor of plaza on MM Alam Road on Saturday. Rescue 1122 fire service put out the fire.