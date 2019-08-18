Injury ends Stone’s season

LONDON: England fast bowler Olly Stone has been ruled out of the rest of the season with a recurrence of a back injury, his county cricket club Warwickshire announced Friday.

The 25-year-old made his Test debut against Ireland at Lord’s last month, taking 3-29 in a 143-run win where he did not bowl in the second innings. There had been speculation Stone could feature in the ongoing Ashes series, with the second Test currently in progress at Lord’s — a match where England are without James Anderson because of a calf injury.

But a Warwickshire statement said Stone, who returned to action in early July, had suffered a recurrence of the partial stress fracture to his left lower back, an injury originally sustained on England’s tour of the Caribbean earlier this year.

Stone’s career was previously interrupted by anterior cruciate ligament damage sustained when, playing for North­am­ptonshire, he landed awkwardly while celebrating the dismissal of Moeen Ali in a Twenty20 Blast tie against Worcestershire.