Rehman Malik wants Qureshi move UN against Modi

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator Rehman Malik has written a letter to the Foreign Minister of Pakistan Shah Mehmood Qureshi urging him to move United Nations against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his crimes against humanity in Indian Held Kashmir (IHK). In his letter he has suggested him six important points to go with in the United Nations.

Senator Rehman Malik has proposed that the United Nations may be requested to implement its own resolutions of self-determination by announcing a specific date for holding the plebiscite in Kashmir and immediately deploy its Peacekeeping Mission in Indian Held Kashmir for sustaining peace and ensuring peaceful and free and fair plebiscite within the period announced by the UNO. He has suggested that the United Nations may be requested to direct UN Human Rights Commission to constitute a high powered commission to observe and investigate the sheer violations of human rights by Indian Forces in the IHK and submit a consolidated report to expose the Indian aggression, including the change of special status of Kashmir.

Senator Rehman Malik has advised that the United Nations may be asked to immediately restore the original special status of Kashmir by restoring articles 370 & 35-A and place India under international sanctions as a penalty for persistently violating the United Nations Resolutions on Kashmir and violating the will of International community.

He has suggested that the United Nations may be urged to refer the matter of human rights violations and crimes against humanity in IHK to International Criminal Court (ICC) under Rome Convention.

He said that a case against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Army Chief and National Security Adviser be filed for war crimes based on the authentic report already submitted to the UNO by the President, International Human Rights Commission. He said that he personally knows that many Kashmiri organisations, families of the victims, living blind suffered through the pelleting and raped women are ready to testify Indian Forces brutalities in terms of mass murders, mass blinding through pelleting, enforced disappearances, tortures, rapes, political repression and suppression of freedom of speech. “For the greater national cause, he has offered his services and writes: “I will be ready to provide evidence of terrorist financing and money laundering by India,” he said.

Senator Rehman Malik writes to Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Querishi: “I would like to draw your kind attention towards the unprecedented brutalities being committed by Indian government under the direct command of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Indian Held Kashmir since long.

He stated that unfortunately these brutalities and worst kind of human rights violations are being consistently ignored by the United Nations and other international relevant forums and the recent unilateral and illegal decision of scraping the special status of Kashmir through revoking the articles 370 & 35-A is also a sheer violation of the United Nations’ earlier Resolutions.

Senator Rehman Malik writes that India has been persistently refusing the human rights body to visit inside the Indian Occupied Kashmir and is continuously committing human rights violations without any fear and has chosen to ignore the investigative observations and directions of the International community.

He stated that India being the member of United Nations is liable to be penalised for above continued violations of human rights and also for not implementing the UNSC resolutions of self-determination ie Resolutions No.47 (1948), 98(1952) and 122(1957).

Senator Rehman Malik added that he has been fore-warning the ill intentions of India regarding the demographic changes in Kashmir and efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convert the Muslim Kashmiri population into minority and the real planning of India stood exposed with the scrapping of Article 35-A allowing the purchase and allotment of property to the non-Kashmiris. He said that he had already issued a charge sheet against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on February 5, 2018, highlighting the intended ill-motives of Modi’s government, which, he has now, brought in by scrapping the special status of Kashmir. Kindly use my timely apprehensions which went unnoticed by the UNO.

While commenting on the recent development of calling of close-door meeting of UNSC, Senator Rehman Malik stated that mere a closed door consultation meeting on Kashmir issue will not work as it will be used to de-escalate the built-up pressure on India; therefore, he proposes that Pakistan should once again demand the Secretary General United Nations for calling another open session of United Nations Security Council inviting Pakistan to present a proper and consolidated evidence against India to pursue the International community which is not paying required attention to the oppressed voice of people of Kashmir.

Senator Rehman Malik states that he as a parliamentarian feels that we need to do much homework to face India on borders, diplomatic and legal fronts. He writes, “I would like to put on record that India will leave no stone unturned to propagate high level blame game, pressure on LOC and inflict our economy through hybrid war planned out by the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. FATF is the part of this hybrid economic war episode.”

In his letter to Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Senator Rehman Malik has expressed his hope that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will immediately appoint a legal team consists of competent lawyers to move the United Nations and other forums to implement the above proposals, convincing our friendly countries for their support that the implementation of UNO Resolutions could be ensured and trial against Prime Minister Modi could be referred to International Criminal Court (ICC) under Rome Convention. He writes, “I [in] my personal capacity will be happy to assist the teams in personally and as Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior.”

Meanwhile, commenting on the recent UNSC’s closed-door meeting, Senator Rehman Malik said that though we are grateful to our great friend China for its prompt request for the UNSC’s closed-door consultations to discuss Kashmir following the India’s unilateral and illegal move to revoke the special status to Jammu and Kashmir but nothing came out of the meeting behind closed doors, as India has not been asked to restore the special status of Indian Held Kashmir.

He said the world knows that Kashmir is disputed area since day first, and it is one of the international known disputed subjects and already number of resolutions have been passed on it not only in the United Nations but other international relevant forums. He said that it is absolutely wrong to presume that the issue of Kashmir was internationalised and declared as ‘disputed’ after the UNSC’s closed-door meeting, which, he differs as it is very naïve and undermining to think this way.

Senator Rehman Malik expressed that people of Pakistan and, particularly, the oppressed Kashmiris were looking forward for some relief in terms of restoration of special status, lifting of complete lockdown, deployment of UN peacekeeping missions, and we were also expecting that UNSC will be announcing a date for plebiscite in IHK. He has asked that the Foreign Office to continue the demand of restoration of special status of Kashmir and restoration of articles 370 & 35-A.