Sun Aug 18, 2019
August 18, 2019

Registration of 50 NGOs cancelled

National

 
FAISALABAD: The Social Welfare Department has cancelled the registration of over 50 NGOs in the district.

According to official source here on Saturday, after cancellation of registration, these NGOs could not continue their function in future. Office bearers of these NGOs were served notices several times for renewal of registration and annual audit but no one contact with the department, sources added.

