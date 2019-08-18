PESHAWAR

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Saturday notified the consumers in Mardan district about the suspension of power supply due to necessary repair work.

In a press release on Saturday, a spokesman for Pesco said that due to necessary repair work, Mardan-II 132KV grid station the power supply would remain suspended on August 19, 21, 26, 27, 28 and 29 from 8am to 2pm to Baghdada Road, Pakistan Chowk, Janabad and Mall Road.