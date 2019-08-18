Two killed in Mingora accident

MINGORA: Two persons were crushed to death and four others sustained injuries when a speedy car ran over pedestrians in Barikot tehsil of Swat district on Saturday, official sources said.

They said the driver lost control over the steering in Barikot and ran over the pedestrians in Maniyar area.

As a result, two persons identified as Salman and Mushtaq Rasheed were killed on the spot while Fawad Ali, Rahmatullah, Aqal Saidan and Faheem Ali Shah were wounded. The injured were shifted to Saidu Sharif Hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, a man was electrocuted in Akhun Killay in Kabal tehsil while he was repairing electricity wires.