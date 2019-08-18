Construction of five roads begins

GUJRANWALA: The construction work on five farms to market roads has been started while necessary funds have already been released to the Highway Department.

Development Director Dr M Ghias while talking to media told that these five roads, Dilawar Cheema to Ahmed Nagar, Waiyanwali to Hassanwali, Lalupur to Kasoki, Qila Mian Singh to Dogal Mor and Addhoki to Mandiala, would be constructed under the farm to market road project with Rs120.6 million.

He told that DC Naila Baqir had directed the concerned officers to keep eye on these projects so that quality work could be done.

The DC also directed the director development to submit his report in the DC Office about the use of quality material in construction of these roads.