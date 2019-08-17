close
Sat Aug 17, 2019
August 17, 2019

Five dead in GB road accidents

National

August 17, 2019

GILGIT: At least five people died and five others injured in different incident in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) on Friday.

The first incident took place in Haramosh Jutial where a vehicle fell into stream after cable of a suspension bridge broke.

Three people were swept away by the gushing water of stream while five were injured rescued and shifted to hospital. Search for bodies was under way.

Meanwhile a Rawalpindi bound passenger bus coming from district Ghizer skidded off road while trying to overtake another vehicle at Karrakurram Highway near Alam Bridge resultantly a woman and a young girl died on the spot.

