Five dead in GB road accidents

GILGIT: At least five people died and five others injured in different incident in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) on Friday.
The first incident took place in Haramosh Jutial where a vehicle fell into stream after cable of a suspension bridge broke.
Three people were swept away by the gushing water of stream while five were injured rescued and shifted to hospital. Search for bodies was under way.
Meanwhile a Rawalpindi bound passenger bus coming from district Ghizer skidded off road while trying to overtake another vehicle at Karrakurram Highway near Alam Bridge resultantly a woman and a young girl died on the spot.
