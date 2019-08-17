close
Sat Aug 17, 2019
AFP
August 17, 2019

Neymar called up for Brazil matches

Sports

RIO DE JANEIRO: Neymar was included on Friday in Brazil’s squad for friendlies against Colombia and Peru next month amid speculation of a departure from Paris Saint-Germain and a return to La Liga.

Coach Tite’s announcement comes as former captain Neymar appears set to leave the French outfit and head back to Spain before the end of the transfer window on September 2, either with his former side Barcelona or Real Madrid. The world’s most expensive player has been plagued by an ankle injury that ruled him out of Copa America success.

