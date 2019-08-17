close
Fri Aug 16, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 17, 2019

Doctors’ strike

National

MULTAN: Doctors of the THQ Hospital Mailsi on Friday observed a complete strike against the police for not arresting the accused involved in ransacking the hospital’s equipment and torturing the MS. Addressing a press conference here, PMA president Prof Dr Masoodur Rauf said that they had decided extending their protest to nearby tehsils and districts against the alleged police non-cooperation.

