Doctors’ strike

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MULTAN: Doctors of the THQ Hospital Mailsi on Friday observed a complete strike against the police for not arresting the accused involved in ransacking the hospital’s equipment and torturing the MS. Addressing a press conference here, PMA president Prof Dr Masoodur Rauf said that they had decided extending their protest to nearby tehsils and districts against the alleged police non-cooperation.
MULTAN: Doctors of the THQ Hospital Mailsi on Friday observed a complete strike against the police for not arresting the accused involved in ransacking the hospital’s equipment and torturing the MS. Addressing a press conference here, PMA president Prof Dr Masoodur Rauf said that they had decided extending their protest to nearby tehsils and districts against the alleged police non-cooperation.