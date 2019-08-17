close
Fri Aug 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 17, 2019

Chitral district council presents Rs4.7 bn budget

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 17, 2019

CHITRAL: The District Council presented Rs4.70 billion budget for the fiscal year 2019-20 for Upper and Lower Chitral districts on Friday.

A budgetary meeting was held at the District Council Hall with District Nazim Maghfirat Shah in the chair and was attended by all the members. District Development Advisory Committee Chairman MPA Wazirzada, Deputy Commissioner Upper Chitral Shah Masood, DC Lower Chitral Naveed Ahmed and heads of the line-departments also attended the session. The district Nazim said that Rs1.43 billion had been allocated for Upper Chitral while Rs3.27 billion for the Lower Chitral district in the annual budget.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan