Chitral district council presents Rs4.7 bn budget

CHITRAL: The District Council presented Rs4.70 billion budget for the fiscal year 2019-20 for Upper and Lower Chitral districts on Friday.

A budgetary meeting was held at the District Council Hall with District Nazim Maghfirat Shah in the chair and was attended by all the members. District Development Advisory Committee Chairman MPA Wazirzada, Deputy Commissioner Upper Chitral Shah Masood, DC Lower Chitral Naveed Ahmed and heads of the line-departments also attended the session. The district Nazim said that Rs1.43 billion had been allocated for Upper Chitral while Rs3.27 billion for the Lower Chitral district in the annual budget.