Former Afghan Jihadis advocate ‘good peace deal’

KABUL: A number of Afghanistan’s prominent former Jihadi leaders said that to avoid a potential uncertainty in the country, there is a need to seal a good peace deal that could reflect the aspirations of the entire people of the country.

Mohammad Ismail Khan, a member of the Jamiat-e-Islami party, said that a civil war can happen in the country if there isn’t a good peace deal in the future. Khan who served in high-level government positions during former President Hamid Karzai’s government says that if the government and some other people who got political claim must keep in mind that the people of Afghanistan have got millions of weapons in their homes. “God forbid, we could engage in a new internal problem. The international community, the Afghan government and those who have political claims should not underestimate this issue.”