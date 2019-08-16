McCullum named KKR head coach

NEW DELHI: Brendon McCullum has been appointed as the head coach of Kolkata Knight Riders. This follows the exit of Jacques Kallis, who had served in that capacity since October 2015.

McCullum had two stints as a player with KKR in the Indian Premier League, between 2008 and 2010 and then again for the 2012-13 seasons. His association with the franchise goes beyond as well, having played for Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League. “It’s a great honour to take on this responsibility,” said McCullum, who recently announced his retirement as a player. The Knight Rider franchises in IPL & CPL have become iconic and have set the standard in franchise cricket. We have fantastic squads in both KKR & TKR and I along with the support staff will be looking to build on successes both franchises have enjoyed,” he added.