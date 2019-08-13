Offal, waste of sacrificial animals not removedin Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA: The district administration and solid waste management company could not remove offal and other waste of sacrificial animals from different parts of the city during Eid days.

Before Eid, the CEO of the solid waste management company claimed chalking out a plan for swift removal of offal and other waste of sacrificial animals, but in several areas, particularly in interior city, offal and other waste were seen scattered on main roads and at open spaces.

When contacted, the CEO waste management company Attiqur Rehman said he had cancelled Eid holidays of employees to ensure timely removal of offal. He said people slaughtered animals at different times and threw the waste at site already cleared by the employees.

INDEPENDENCE DAY PREPARATION IN FULL SWING: Preparations for the Independence Day are in full swing in Gujranwala.

Citizens, especially children were seen busy in buying flags, bunting and other items to celebrate the Independence Day. All major buildings in the city were decorated with lights and big flags and colorful bunting.

Main ceremony will be held at the Commissioner Office. Police have completed the security arrangements for protection of lives and properties of citizens. Besides deploying police force at major points and buildings, cops will patrol city roads round-the-clock.