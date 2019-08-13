close
Wed Aug 14, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 14, 2019

Residents protest loadshedding in Eid days

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
August 14, 2019

CHARSADDA: The residents of various villages in the district on Tuesday staged rally and blocked the road observing loadshedding during the Eid holidays.

Led by tehsil councillor Haroon Khan, the residents of Sardheri took out protest procession and blocked the Mardan Road and chanted slogans against the Pesco officials and government for the loadshedding. The villagers and workers of ANP, JUI, QWP and other parties staged the protest in Tarangzai against the loadshedding and condemned the government for the loadshedding and low pressure of the gas. They blocked the Peshawar-Rawalpindi Road and burnt tyres in protest. Meanwhile, the villagers of Umarzai led by tehsil councillor Dr Altaf Ahmed and others blocked the road and chanted slogans against the government for carrying out loadshedding.

