Shahbaz meets Nawaz in jail; Maryam, Hamza at NAB offices

LAHORE: Leader of the opposition in National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif visited Central Jail Kot Lakhpat on Tuesday, the second day of Eidul Azha, to meet his brother and party supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Other family members of Nawaz Sharif including his son-in-law, Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar, grandson Junaid Safdar, granddaughter Mahnoor Safdar, and his sister also met him in jail with special permission from the home secretary, on the occasion of Eid.

Shahbaz Sharif and family members also had lunch with Nawaz Sharif and discussed political matters during the two-hour-long meeting. He informed Nawaz Sharif about the meetings with Hamza and Maryam, and also conveyed their messages to him. He had met his son Hamza Shahbaz and niece Maryam Nawaz at the NAB offices on Monday, the first day of Eid. Nawaz Sharif asked his family members to show courage during the ongoing tough times and difficulties which, he said, would soon be a matter of the past.