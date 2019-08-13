Man kills sister-in-law in Hafizabad

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
HAFIZABAD: A man killed his brother’s wife over a minor dispute at Ghari Gondal village on Sunday. Ashraf Ali exchanged harsh words with his brother Azamat’s wife Shahnaz Bibi and in a fit of rage he hit her with a sharp edged weapon, leaving her dead on the spot. Police have arrested the accused and registered a case.
HAFIZABAD: A man killed his brother’s wife over a minor dispute at Ghari Gondal village on Sunday. Ashraf Ali exchanged harsh words with his brother Azamat’s wife Shahnaz Bibi and in a fit of rage he hit her with a sharp edged weapon, leaving her dead on the spot. Police have arrested the accused and registered a case.