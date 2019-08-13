close
Wed Aug 14, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 14, 2019

Man kills sister-in-law in Hafizabad

National

Our Correspondent
HAFIZABAD: A man killed his brother’s wife over a minor dispute at Ghari Gondal village on Sunday. Ashraf Ali exchanged harsh words with his brother Azamat’s wife Shahnaz Bibi and in a fit of rage he hit her with a sharp edged weapon, leaving her dead on the spot. Police have arrested the accused and registered a case.

