close
Sun Aug 11, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 11, 2019

Softball Asia Pak Coaching Clinic from 22nd

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
August 11, 2019

LAHORE: Softball Federation of Pakistan General Secretary Asif Azeem on Friday said that country’s first softball coaching clinic titled “Softball Asia Pakistan Coaching Clinic” would be held in the city from August 22nd to 24th.

He said that the instructors from Canada and Malaysia besides coaches from federation and provincial associations would train the participants during the clinic, according to a statement. Asif Azeem said that Beng Choo Low Secretary General of World Baseball Softball Confederation would be the chief guest in concluding ceremony of the coaching clinic while Lt-Gen (retd) Arif Hassan President of Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) would preside over the three-day coaching clinic.

He said that federations’ President Haider Khan had appointed M Zeeshan General Secretary of Sindh Softball Association as Director of the clinic. Softball Federation of Pakistan General Secretary Asif Azeem said that better performing coach in the clinic would sent abroad in future for the training.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports