‘Promotion of industrial sector must to enlist country among developed nations’

SIALKOT: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that promotion of industrial sector is essential to enlist the country among the developed nations.

Addressing the local manufacturers and exporters at the office of Pakistan Sports Goods Association (PSGA) after inaugurating the Sports facility Centre here on Saturday, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that promotion of Sialkot-based products was among the special priorities of Prime Minister Imran Khan. She opined that the progress of the industrial sector was quite basic in order to create jobs in bulk and check and control unemployment and poverty.

She added that alleviation of the poverty was very basic in order to establish Riasat-e-Madina for providing relief to the masses. She said that a bad economy and huge deficit of the budget was inherited by the PTI government and sharing of economic condition with the media could cause serious public unrest.

She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken bold, serious and sincere steps in order to save the country from bankruptcy and anarchy. She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan during one year had introduced many reforms which had not been introduced by any rulers in the last 72 years. She added that by improving the condition of the country, the PM would certainly prove his leadership qualities before the masses of the country. She said that Quaid-e-Azam had defeated the forces of imperialism and Prime Minister Imran Khan had been fighting against the corrupt forces of the status-quo. She added that by reducing the expenditures, Prime Minister Imran Khan also had set a unique and positive example.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan asked the people to hoist black flag on August 15 to observe the black day against the Indian brutalities of India in the IHK.

She vowed that Pakistan would keep continue to support the true and rightful cause of the people of Kashmir at every forum in the world. PSGA chairman Ch Muhammad Arshad and others also spoke. Earlier, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan inaugurated the Sports Facility Centre.

