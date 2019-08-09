close
Sat Aug 10, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 10, 2019

Badminton gear for helpless kids

Sports

LAHORE: DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh awarded badminton gear to helpless children of Child Protection Bureau at National Hockey Stadium on Friday. Manager of Child Protection Bureau Zafar Iqbal received the badminton gear from DG Sports. Adnan Arshad Aulakh, on this occasion, said that helpless children are important part of our society and they deserved full patronization from govt and private sector. “Sports Board Punjab has always extended every kind of assistance to helpless and neglected segment of the society. SBP also provided special children a suitable opportunity to show their sports talent in three disciplines during 72nd Punjab Games in April 2019”. “We want that helpless children should also take part in healthy sports activities. We will continue this practice in future to encourage deprived kids of our province”.

