Big win for Albilal Club

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Albilal Club defeated Shershah Club by 188 runs in a match of the 17th M Siddique Memorial Cricket Tournament at the Township Albilal Ground.
Scores: Albilal Club 344/6 in 40 overs (Arshman Butt 121*, Rao Khyam Abbas 87, Shehzada Khan 69, M Faisal 3/46). Shershah Club 156 all out in 22 overs (Zafar Iqbal 61, Saleem Ahmed 54, Dilshad Kanwal 4/38, Sajid Hussain 3/43, Rao Khyam 2/22).
LAHORE: Albilal Club defeated Shershah Club by 188 runs in a match of the 17th M Siddique Memorial Cricket Tournament at the Township Albilal Ground.
Scores: Albilal Club 344/6 in 40 overs (Arshman Butt 121*, Rao Khyam Abbas 87, Shehzada Khan 69, M Faisal 3/46). Shershah Club 156 all out in 22 overs (Zafar Iqbal 61, Saleem Ahmed 54, Dilshad Kanwal 4/38, Sajid Hussain 3/43, Rao Khyam 2/22).