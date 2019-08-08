close
Fri Aug 09, 2019
August 9, 2019

Big win for Albilal Club

August 9, 2019

LAHORE: Albilal Club defeated Shershah Club by 188 runs in a match of the 17th M Siddique Memorial Cricket Tournament at the Township Albilal Ground.

Scores: Albilal Club 344/6 in 40 overs (Arshman Butt 121*, Rao Khyam Abbas 87, Shehzada Khan 69, M Faisal 3/46). Shershah Club 156 all out in 22 overs (Zafar Iqbal 61, Saleem Ahmed 54, Dilshad Kanwal 4/38, Sajid Hussain 3/43, Rao Khyam 2/22).

