Big win for Albilal Club

LAHORE: Albilal Club defeated Shershah Club by 188 runs in a match of the 17th M Siddique Memorial Cricket Tournament at the Township Albilal Ground.

Scores: Albilal Club 344/6 in 40 overs (Arshman Butt 121*, Rao Khyam Abbas 87, Shehzada Khan 69, M Faisal 3/46). Shershah Club 156 all out in 22 overs (Zafar Iqbal 61, Saleem Ahmed 54, Dilshad Kanwal 4/38, Sajid Hussain 3/43, Rao Khyam 2/22).