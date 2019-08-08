Land grabber converting Hindu temple into residential plots

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SUKKUR: The Hindu community threatened an indefinite strike in Khairpur for converting their temple into residential estate and the district management is ignoring their complaints.
Addressing a press conference, Haraish Kumar and others said land grabbers occupied the plot of Temple Shiva and Massan in the jurisidiction of of B-Section Police Station, Khairpur. Earlier, the DC Khairpur, Munawar Mithani, cancelled the bogus and fabricated property documents but despite that residential plotting was underway now.
They charged some members of the ruling party to be behind the land grabbing. They demanded help from the Chief Minister Sindh, Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to take notice of their grievances or they will be forced to go on an indefinite strike.
SUKKUR: The Hindu community threatened an indefinite strike in Khairpur for converting their temple into residential estate and the district management is ignoring their complaints.
Addressing a press conference, Haraish Kumar and others said land grabbers occupied the plot of Temple Shiva and Massan in the jurisidiction of of B-Section Police Station, Khairpur. Earlier, the DC Khairpur, Munawar Mithani, cancelled the bogus and fabricated property documents but despite that residential plotting was underway now.
They charged some members of the ruling party to be behind the land grabbing. They demanded help from the Chief Minister Sindh, Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to take notice of their grievances or they will be forced to go on an indefinite strike.