Fri Aug 09, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 9, 2019

Karachi to host two international junior tennis events in Nov

Sports

KARACHI: Karachi is to host two international under-14 junior tennis events in November.

The first Asian Tennis Federation’s Super Series event for under-14 boys and girls is to be played at Karachi Gymkhana.

The events are singles and doubles for boys and girls. The event dates are November 10-16. The deadline for the entries is October 15.

The second event with the same specifications is to be played from November 17-23 at DHA Creek Club.

The deadline of the entries for this event is October 22.

The same category events were held last year in October as well in which seven foreign boys and girls participated.

