UAE issues Kashmir travel advisory

ABU DHABI: UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has advised citizens to postpone travel to the state of Jammu and Kashmir for the time being, and calls upon those who are there to follow the instructions of local authorities.

There is an uneasy peace and seeming normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir, and there are no reports of agitation in the area with people going about their daily routine, after the abrogation of Article 370. India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval was in Srinagar to review the security situation. There was apprehension in some quarters that the huge influx of security forces might mean a crackdown in some areas, but there seems to have been no such move.