close
Thu Aug 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
August 8, 2019

UAE issues Kashmir travel advisory

Top Story

 
August 8, 2019

ABU DHABI: UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has advised citizens to postpone travel to the state of Jammu and Kashmir for the time being, and calls upon those who are there to follow the instructions of local authorities.

According to the Khaleej Times citizens have been advised to postpone travel to the state of Jammu and Kashmir for the time being.

There is an uneasy peace and seeming normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir, and there are no reports of agitation in the area with people going about their daily routine, after the abrogation of Article 370. India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval was in Srinagar to review the security situation. There was apprehension in some quarters that the huge influx of security forces might mean a crackdown in some areas, but there seems to have been no such move.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story