Ahsan appears before NAB over Narowal Sports Complex issue

ISLAMABAD: Former Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal who appeared before National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi Wednesday was handed over another set of questionnaire regarding approval and construction of Narowal Sports Complex.

Later talking to media, former Minister confirmed receiving yet another questionnaire on the construction of Complex.“The new list consists of around 14 question mainly regarding the selection of venue for the venue for the Complex. I haven’t been given access to related records or provided with the required documents that are with the Ministry or in the Pakistan Sports Board. For long I have been asking for all relevant documents.” He said NAB’s inquiry was basically revolved around the decision to construct the Stadium in Narowal.

“There is no talk of any misappropriation of funds. NAB’s questions mainly revolve around the decision to construct the Complex in Narowal,” he said.The former Minister said again termed the Complex as state of art sports venue. “The Complex is a state of art facility. Never during last forty years was such a sport facility in the country raised.”