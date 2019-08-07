Umar Akmal ‘approached with fixing offer’ in Global T20

KARACHI: Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal has claimed he was approached by a former Pakistan Test cricketer to fix matches during the ongoing Global T20 League in Canada, Geo News reported.

According to media reports, Akmal was approached by the former cricketer, who allegedly asked the middle-order batsman to fix matches during the T20 tournament which is being held in Brampton, Ontario and has several Pakistan cricketers in action.

Akmal, 29, reported the approach to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Global T20 League administration, following which anti-corruption officials at the competition instructed the cricketers to stay wary of any such approaches and report them immediately.

Akmal is representing Winnipeg Hawks during this year’s tournament. The anti-corruption unit of the Global T20 League has warned players participating in the tournament to be particularly wary of two men — an Indian, and the Pakistani Akmal named. If approached by these two men, players should immediately inform the relevant authorities, the officials said.