No hide collection without approval

NANKANA SAHIB: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Raja Mansoor Ahmad Tuesday said hides collection without prior permission from the district administration would not be allowed.

Addressing a meeting

of the district peace committee at his office, the DC said recommended organizations would also maintain the record of hides. DC Raja Mansoor Ahmad said there was a complete ban on objectionable advertisements, graffiti, wheelie and display of weapon. DPO Faisal Shahzad said the security plan had been devised for Eid and security personnel would be deployed outside mosques and other places. Members of the committee and district information officer Muhammad Tasawar were also present.

RESCUE 1122 COMPLETES EID ARRANGEMENTS: District Emergency Officer Muhammad Akram Panwaar Tuesday said rescue-1122 officials had completed arrangements for Eid. Chairing a meeting of Rescue 1122, Panwaar said relevant officials had been assigned for Eidul Azha and holidays of personnel had been cancelled. District Emergency Officer Muhammad Akram Panwaar said the Rescue 1122 officials would remain active during Eid days.