DEOs directed to conduct inspection of schools in flood-hit areas of Jhang dist

JHANG: District Education Authority Chief Executive Officer Nasim Ahmed Zahid has directed the district education officers (DEOs) to conduct inspection of primary, elementary, secondary and higher secondary boys and girls schools in the flood-hit areas of the district. In a statement here on Tuesday, he said that condition of the school buildings should be verified for the safety and security of the students and staff because the schools would be reopened on August 16 after the summer vacation. He said that proper cleanliness of school buildings and anti-mosquito and anti-dengue sprays should be ensured before opening of the schools.

HEALTH CARDS: Under the public service vision of PM Imran Khan and CM Usman Buzdar, 171,976 eligible and deserving families of the district will be provided health cards for their medical treatment of any serious disease through public and private hospitals by utilising Rs 720,000 funds annually. The health cards registration and issuance work is successfully in progress under the supervision of DC Tahir Wattoo, Social Welfare Deputy Director Azhar Adil, CEO Health Dr Samiullah and Social Welfare Coordination Council Committee Executive Member Dr Riaz Naul. Meanwhile, District Coordinator for Health Card Programme Ahmed Waseem Sheikh said that more than 54,000 health cards had been distributed in the district till now. He said that the health card distribution counters had been established at 17 different public health facilities of tehsils Jhang, Shorkot, Ahmedpur Sial and Athara Hazari.