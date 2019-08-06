PCB convinces franchises over holding of all PSL-5 matches in Pakistan

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board has convinced all the six franchise owners to stage complete season of the fifth season of Pakistan Super League 2020 (PSL-5) in the country.

The playoffs and final of the fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will be held in Lahore while Karachi will host the opening ceremony on February 20. It has been learnt that the franchise owners have agreed on holding the entire PSL fifth edition in Pakistan. In a meeting if the franchise owners with PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani that concluded late Monday, the PCB reaffirmed its commitment to playing the fifth edition of the tournament in the country.

There were reports that franchise owners expressed their concerns over availability of foreign players if the whole edition of the PSL 5 is hosted in Pakistan. However, sources have revealed now that the board has answered franchises’ reservations and they are ready to play the complete season in their homeland.

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani had an informal meeting with the franchise at a local hotel where they discussed everything about hosting the PSL 2020 in the country. It has been decided that the board and the franchises will make joint efforts to convince foreign stars to come and play in Pakistan.

Lahore, Karachi, Multan and Rawalpindi have been picked as the four cities to host the entire tournament which will span over 34 games, with the UAE serving as a back-up option for the tournament. Lahore will host 13 games, Karachi nine and Rawalpindi and Multan hosting nine and eight games respectively. Rawalpindi last hosted an international match in 2006, while Multan last hosted an international match in 2008.