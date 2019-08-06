Khuzdar students visit Punjab Int’l Swimming Complex

LAHORE: A 25-member students’ delegation from DPS School/College Khuzdar, Balochistan visited State of the Art Punjab International Swimming Complex on Tuesday.

The delegation met with Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti and Dr Shahbaz Gill, Spokesman for the Chief Minister of Punjab during their visit.

SBP Vice-Chairman Rao Zahid Qayyum, DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, Director Admin Javed Chohan and other top officials were also present on this occasion.The 25-member delegation, which was headed by AC (r) Kalat Division Aysha Zehri, was comprised of 20 female position-holder students of 8th, 9th and 10th class and four teachers. The delegation of Khuzdar students visited various departments of Swimming Complex.

Punjab Minister for Sports Rai Taimoor welcomed the delegation. “We always extend every kind of assistance to other provinces especially in sports. We also invited delegations from all provinces in Punjab Games and we will continue this practice in future,” the minister said.

The members of guest delegation were quite delighted after visiting historic places, parks, museum and thrilling parade at Wagah Border during their Lahore trip.Later, Dr Shahbaz Gill and Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti distributed gifts among the members of guest delegation on behalf of Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar.