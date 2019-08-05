NBP become national champs

ISLAMABAD: National Bank emerged the 65th Air Marshal Noor Khan National Hockey Championship winners, edging out SSGC in a penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw in regulation time at the Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey Stadium in Karachi on Monday.

The battle that went down to the wire saw both powerful teams playing attacking hockey. Following barren first quarter, SSGC broke the ice in the second quarter as Mubashir banged home final’s opener with a powerful drag flick.

It took National Bank another 20 minutes to draw level with Arsalan Qadir smashing home his team’s only goal during the scheduled time to make it 1-1. The final was

then decided on the penalty shootout. NBP converted all the penalties while SSGC missed the third one to hand over the title to the Bankers.

Wapda Colours earlier beat their junior string 7-6 to earn a spot on the victory stand.Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah was the guest of honour on the occasion. He distributed prizes amongst the winners and position holders. Pakistan Olympic Association President Lt Gen (r) Arif Hasan, Pakistan Hockey Federation President Brig (r) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, PHF secretary Asif Bajwa, chief selector Mansoor Junior and NBP’s hockey department head Rana Mujahid were also present.