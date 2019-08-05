Patients’ welfare society revived at BBH

Rawalpindi: The non-functional patients’ welfare society (PWS) at Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) has been revived with an objective to facilitate patients reaching hospital particularly those belonging to low and lower middle class of the society.

Over 35 social workers from civil society along with the BBH administrative staff participated in a general body meeting held at BBH to re-launch PWS that selected members of the PWS executive body, said Medical Superintendent at BBH Dr. Rafiq Ahmed who chaired the meeting.

He said through medical social services project, the PWS would help facilitating poor patients at the hospital. The PWS and medical social services project would provide services to solve the psychological, financial and social needs of the patients, he said.

The PWS would also keep liaison with patients registered with it and their attendants along with keeping care histories of the patients so that they can be facilitated properly. Dr. Rafiq Ahmed has been selected as president of PWS for the year 2019-20 unanimously while Khalid Mehmood and Khalid Ahmed Saeed have been selected as vice presidents. The meeting selected Hira Zahid as general secretary of PWS and Muhammad Imran Abbasi as joint secretary. A R Tahir would work as finance secretary of PWS at BBH for 2019-20 while Sana Ullah has been elected as press secretary.