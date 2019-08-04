William urges football fans to take care of mental health

LONDON: The Duke of Cambridge has called on football fans across the country to look after their mental health so they can be “match fit” as he kicked off a new campaign at Wembley.

Before Liverpool and Manchester City began their Football Association (FA) Community Shield match, a video message from William was played in the famous stadium and he stressed the importance of the new initiative called Heads Up.

The campaign aims to raise awareness about mental health, spark conversations between football fans — particularly men — about the issue and direct those in need towards support, with a 24/7 text support service established.

William also encouraged the fans in the stadium to sing their clubs’ iconic anthems — Liverpool’s You’ll Never Walk Alone and Manchester City’s Blue Moon, with both songs about isolation and the importance of togetherness.

William, who is president of the FA, said in the video: “As the first whistle blows on the new season of football today, all of the focus is on the excitement for the year ahead. But as we talk about the physical fitness of the players involved, it’s important we take a moment to think about their mental fitness too.

“But we shouldn’t confine it to just the teams on the pitch, because we all have mental health. It is just as important for those lining up for Manchester City and Liverpool today, as it is for those watching in the stands and at home.”