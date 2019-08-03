Ready to quit politics if ownership of one acre state land proved: Khursheed

SUKKUR: PPP senior leader Khursheed Shah has said if it is proved that he is owner of one acre state land then he will quit the politics forever. Shah said that he has been in politics for last 30 years and remained minister three times but not committed corruption of single rupee, adding that the corruption allegations against him are baseless. Shah said that he was given offers of billions of rupees but he rejected these offers. Shah said that the politicians could not be weakened while putting them in jails. He said that whatever happened in Senate election is regrettable, adding that the world is mocking us on the selling off of senators. While talking to media persons in Sukkur Khursheed Shah said that it had been said that on so and so person’s name he owned three to four thousand acre state land. Shah said that he would be thankful if he was given 30 acres. He said that where is this land which is being claimed belonging to him. He said that if he should be shown that he owns one acre state land then he will quit politics forever. Shah said that he had worked in many big ministries and remained minister three times in past 30 years, adding that show him any scandal in his ministry against him.