Postmen observe pen-down strike in Hafizabad

HAFIZABAD: All postmen of the General Post Office on Friday observed a pen-down strike against A-Division police-post incharge and three other cops for allegedly torturing their colleague. The protesters did not work whole day. It is learnt that Sajid Hussain went to the A-Division police-post and gave a letter to police-post incharge accused SI Muhammad Zakariya. The cop received the letter but did not sign on receiving receipt. When the postman insisted on it, the SI along with three other cops allegedly tortured him. When contacted, the SI told that he and the postman had exchanged hot words and he was trying to resolve the matter.

BOY ASSAULTED: A 12-year-old boy was allegedly sexually assaulted at Madina Colony on Friday. The son of Muhammad Azam went to the shop of accused Sarfraz to get some eatables. The accused took him behind the shop and allegedly sexually assaulted him. Police have registered a case.

THEFT: A theft incident was reported here on Friday. Arslan parked his motorbike outside a mosque at Madhrianwala. When he returned, he found it missing.