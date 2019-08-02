Minister seeks medical equipment working details

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid has directed all Medical Superintendents of public sector hospitals of the province to send her details about the performance of the bio-medical equipments of their respective hospitals.

She said that the out of order machinery would be removed immediately from government hospitals. MRI, Ultrasound and other machinery should be repaired to provide relief to the patients. She said the departments concerned should prepare the list for procuring new machinery in the schemes of annual development budget.

PMA: A delegation of Pakistan Medical Association from Kasur district called on Postgraduate Medical Institute and Lahore General Hospital Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Alfareed Zafar here on Friday.

The delegation was headed by Dr Shafique Ahmed, PMA Kasur president. Dr Gull Asim, Dr Masood Iqbal and Dr Muhammad Khalid accompanied him. They assured Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Alfareed Zafar of their full cooperation. They said most of the patients particularly accidental victims from District Kasur were brought to Lahore General Hospital.

The PMA office-bearers of Kasur district invited the PGMI/LGH principal to attend the International Bulleh Shah PMA Conference being held in December this year. Talking to the delegation, the PGMI principal said Kasur was his second home and he would continue to cooperate with the patients coming from that district. He also expressed his interest in the activities of PMA for the larger interest of the doctor community. He accepted the invitation to attended International Bulleh Shah PMA Conference and also offered his cooperation in this regard.

APP adds: The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), in collaboration with the School Education Department (SED), has launched the Human Resource Management System (HRMS).

Through the system, 386,000 schoolteachers and 4,000 supervisory staff will upload their complete data, which will enable the SED not only to access teachers’ profiles but will also assist in performance-based decision making, promotions, transfers, inquiries and dismissals without any hassle.

Punjab Education Secretary Capt (r) Muhammad Mahmood, along with PITB Chairman Azfar Manzoor launched the HRMS. Muhammad Mahmood said on the occasion that the HRMS would help the department in automating processes and provide remote access and employee self-service, while replacing a highly cumbersome and time consuming conventional mechanism.

He lauded the PITB efforts for reviving and automation of government departments. Briefing about the application and web portal designed and developed by the PITB, a performance of the system was also exhibited.

Schoolteachers and other supervisory staff can upload data on the following web portal: www. sedhr. punjab.gov.pk. The last date for uploading data is August 10, 2019. Later, the data would be validated and sent in for further process of assessing and execution.