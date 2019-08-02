Tax benefits

Paying tax and filing tax returns on time is the responsibility of every citizen. Any citizen, who has a certain level of annual income either from salary or business must register themselves in the FBR’s tax filing system. There are many benefits of filing income tax returns in Pakistan but most people don’t know much about it.

However, to provide more incentive for people to pay taxes the government should add bonuses like discounted rent or mortgage payments, subsidised schooling or cheaper food and medicine. This will help encourage the citizens of Pakistan to voluntarily come under the tax net.

Syed Aamir Hussain

Karachi