Archer given chance to prove Ashes fitness in Sussex games

LONDON: England fast bowler Jofra Archer will be given the chance to prove his Ashes fitness by playing in a T20 Blast game for Sussex on Friday (today).

Archer was named in England’s 14-man squad for the first Test at Edgbaston, but was omitted from the final XI as he continued his rehabilitation from a side strain he had suffered during the World Cup.

“Jofra is coming back from quite a serious injury,” said England’s captain, Joe Root, explaining his omission. “We looked at conditions and made a decision on what we thought would best take 20 wickets here.

“It also gives him time to get absolutely ready and fit to make sure he has his workloads up and ready to go for later in the series if he needs to make an impact.” Archer has been released to play in Sussex’s game against Kent on Friday night, and will then play against Gloucestershire at Blackstone, a game which starts on Tuesday.