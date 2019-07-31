close
Thu Aug 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 1, 2019

Death in police custody: IO records statements of DSP, SHO

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 1, 2019

FAISALABAD: CPO Azhar Akram on Wednesday ordered an inquiry into the death of a citizen Ghulam Abbas in Razabad police custody and appointed Lyallpur Town SP Moaz Zafar as inquiry officer (IO). In this connection, the IO summoned the DSP and SHO of Razabad police Attique Shah and recorded their statements. The IO had also been directed by the CPO to record statements of all the family members of Ghulam Abbas and submit his inquiry report to the CPO Office in a week. Meanwhile, relatives of Ghulam Abbas staged a demonstration at Zila Council Chowk. They were carrying placards and banners and chanted slogans against the police. They alleged that Ghulam Abbas died in the police custody due to torture. They demanded registration of a case against the responsible police officials.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan