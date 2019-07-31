Death in police custody: IO records statements of DSP, SHO

FAISALABAD: CPO Azhar Akram on Wednesday ordered an inquiry into the death of a citizen Ghulam Abbas in Razabad police custody and appointed Lyallpur Town SP Moaz Zafar as inquiry officer (IO). In this connection, the IO summoned the DSP and SHO of Razabad police Attique Shah and recorded their statements. The IO had also been directed by the CPO to record statements of all the family members of Ghulam Abbas and submit his inquiry report to the CPO Office in a week. Meanwhile, relatives of Ghulam Abbas staged a demonstration at Zila Council Chowk. They were carrying placards and banners and chanted slogans against the police. They alleged that Ghulam Abbas died in the police custody due to torture. They demanded registration of a case against the responsible police officials.