Garh Maharaja

JHANG: Garh Maharaja police Wednesday booked four fraudsters who were extorting money from locals posing themselves as ministers. Azhar Naeem, a private secretary to Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, told police accused Wajid Ali of Kot Murad and Dr Shahzad Javed of Jhang Sadar with their two accomplices made fake phone calls to different people and also misused letterheads of the minister. He said the accused extorted money from locals on the pretext of arranging jobs for them and transferring servants to other areas.