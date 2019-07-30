close
Wed Jul 31, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 31, 2019

Alleged killer held in Hangu

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
July 31, 2019

HANGU: The police arrested an accused allegedly involved in killing of his sister in honour-related issue at Gharibo Killay on Tuesday, police official said.

Fazal Muhammad Khan, in-charge City Police Station, told reporters that Abdul Qayyum and Abdul Latif, sons of Khayal Manan, allegedly shot dead their sister in an honour-related issue a few days back.He said acting on a tip-off, the police raided a house in Gharibo Killay and arrested one of the accused, Abdul Qayyum and seized firearm used in the crime.The official added that another accused, Abdul Latif, was still at large and the police were conducting raids for his early arrest.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar