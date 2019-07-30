Alleged killer held in Hangu

HANGU: The police arrested an accused allegedly involved in killing of his sister in honour-related issue at Gharibo Killay on Tuesday, police official said.

Fazal Muhammad Khan, in-charge City Police Station, told reporters that Abdul Qayyum and Abdul Latif, sons of Khayal Manan, allegedly shot dead their sister in an honour-related issue a few days back.He said acting on a tip-off, the police raided a house in Gharibo Killay and arrested one of the accused, Abdul Qayyum and seized firearm used in the crime.The official added that another accused, Abdul Latif, was still at large and the police were conducting raids for his early arrest.