Wed Jul 31, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 31, 2019

Expats’ problems discussed

Lahore

July 31, 2019

A meeting to review the complaints of overseas Pakistanis pending with the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) was held in G.O.R-I here. The meeting was chaired by Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Vice-Chairperson Chaudhry Waseem Akhtar. According to a handout issued on Tuesday, The OPC authorities and ACE Director Headquarters Rana Tajammul Abbas discussed the pending complaints of overseas Pakistanis in the meeting.

