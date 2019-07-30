Expats’ problems discussed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A meeting to review the complaints of overseas Pakistanis pending with the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) was held in G.O.R-I here. The meeting was chaired by Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Vice-Chairperson Chaudhry Waseem Akhtar. According to a handout issued on Tuesday, The OPC authorities and ACE Director Headquarters Rana Tajammul Abbas discussed the pending complaints of overseas Pakistanis in the meeting.
