Wed Jul 31, 2019
July 31, 2019

Newspaper holidays on Eid

National

July 31, 2019

KARACHI: The All Pakistan Newspaper Society has announced two closed holidays on account of Eid–ul-Azha on Sunday (August 11) and Monday (August 12) 2019.

Sarmad Ali , Secretary General , APNS has announced that in consultation with the All Pakistan Akhbar Faroash Federation, it has been decided that member publications will not bring their issues on Monday August 12 and Tuesday August 13, 2019 and publish their Independence Day editions on Wednesday , August 14, 2019. Whereas the evening newspapers not appearing on Sunday , August 11 and Monday August 12, 2019, may bring out their issues on Tuesday August 13, 2019, if so desire, says a press release.

