HSSC results: Girls clinch most of top positions

PESHAWAR: Girls clinched most of the top positions in the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) examination conducted by the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Peshawar, which declared the results on Monday.

A total of 55,747 students had appeared in the examination out of whom 43,954 were declared successful with a passing percentage of 78.85.

The results were announced at an award distribution ceremony for the position holders at the board’s office. Advisor to Chief Minister on Elementary and Secondary Education Ziaullah Bangash was the chief guest at the ceremony. BISE Peshawar Chairman Bashir Khan Yousafzai also spoke on the occasion.

The ceremony was attended by the parents of the position holders and officials of the board. Tazmeen Malik, student of Jinnah College for Women, University of Peshawar, got first position with 1003 marks out of 1100.

Sajid Ali Khan, student of Institute of Computer and Management Sciences, obtained 1001 marks and secured second position in the board. Maimoona Khan, student of Jinnah College for Women, stood third. She obtained 1000 marks.

The pre-engineering group of the intermediate examination was topped by Alina Dawood of Jinnah College for Women with 990 marks while Laiba Barg of the same college stood second with 989 marks.

Aziz Ahmed of the Islamia College Peshawar got third position in the engineering group with 978 marks.

In humanities group Zinshah Waqar and Laiba, students of Jinnah College for Women and Government Frontier College for Women Peshawar got 932 marks each.

Aisha Kiran, student of Government Girls Degree College Bacha Khan Kohat Road, got second position with 922 marks while the third position was achieved by Faiza, student of Government Frontier College for Women Peshawar with 920 marks. Addressing the ceremony, Ziaullah Bangash said that education was the top priority of the provincial government. He said that drastic reforms are being introduced to promote quality education and ensure transparency in the examination system.

Bashir Khan presented annual report of the board.

He spoke in detail about the steps taken to ensure transparency in the examination system and to facilitate the students.