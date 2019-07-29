close
OC
Our Correspondent
July 30, 2019

Minorities in Pakistan safe: Siraj

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 30, 2019

LAHORE: Jamaat e Islami ameer Senator Sirajul Haq said while the lives, property and honour of non-Muslim minorities in Pakistan were fully secured, the laws protecting the same rights of minorities were not being implemented at international level.

In a message on World Minorities Day, he said both Islam and the Constitution of Pakistan guaranteed the rights of the Pakistani minorities. He said large number of Christians, Sikhs, Hindus and believers of other religions were living in the country and were free to practice their religion.

Their worship places are being given due respect and it is the state's responsibility to protect them.

He said Pakistani minorities were playing an effective role in country’s politics and was also contributing to national development. He said minorities in Pakistani were the most protected and secure as compared to other countries of the world.

